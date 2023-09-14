Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS has an attractive matchup. This confrontation involves Atlanta United facing Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami online in the US with MLS Pass on Apple TV]

Atlanta United are placed in a great position in the East to reach the playoffs, being the sixth in the standings with a clear advantage. However, they aim to improve considering they come off two matchups without victories.

Inter Miami transformed into a new team after signing Lionel Messi as it was expected. Despite they are currently near the bottom in their conference, they were even able to get a win without their megastar in the lineup to continue the significant resurgence.

When will Atlanta United vs Inter Miami be played?

Atlanta United will be defying Inter Miami on Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS this Saturday, September 16. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami in the US

The game between Atlanta United and Inter Miami on Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS will be available to watch or live stream on MLS Pass on Apple TV in the US. SiriusXM FC is the other option.