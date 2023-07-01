Watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Atlas and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. The home team wants this season to be better than the previous one. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Atlas couldn’t go far last season, in both stages they fell short and barely made it to the Clausura quarter-finals in 2023 where they lost to Chivas.

Cruz Azul reached the postseason in both stages of last season, the furthest they got was the Apertura quarter-finals in 2022 but they were swept by Monterrey.

When will Atlas vs Cruz Azul be played?

Atlas and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura Tournament on Saturday, July 1 at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. Both teams want to start the new stage on the right foot.

Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, Atlas and Cruz Azul at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Saturday, July 1, will be broadcast in the US by Vix+.