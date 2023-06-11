Banfield will receive River Plate in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

It will be a duel between the extremes of the standings in this Matchday 20. On the one hand there will be the current leaders of the Argentine League, River Plate, who come from a great victory for the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense, which allows them to arrive with excellent chances to the end game.

Of course, they also want to stay at the top of the Argentine League and for that they will have to beat Banfield, who currently occupy 27th place in the standings, just one point above Arsenal, the last ones. The “Taladro” are complicated with relegation and they need points immediately.

When will Banfield vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 20 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Banfield and River Plate will be played at the Estadio Florencio Sola this Monday, June 12 at 6:15 PM (ET).

Banfield vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Banfield vs River Plate

This Matchday 20 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Banfield and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: VIX +.