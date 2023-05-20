DC United and LA Galaxy meet in the 2023 MLS Regular Season. This game will take place at Audi Field in Washington. The home team wants to break the losing record with a couple of victories. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch DC United vs LA Galaxy online free in the US on MLS Pass on Apple TV]

DC United are in the 8th spot of the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 4-4-5, but in the last five games they have won two, lost one against FC Cincinnati 1-2 and currently have a good streak with two straight draws.

LA Galaxy are sunk in the last spot of the Western Conference, they have 7 losses and only two wins, but it’s still early in the season to climb spots.

When will DC United vs LA Galaxy be played?

DC United and LA Galaxy play for the 2023 MLS Regular Season on Saturday, May 20 at Audi Field in Washington. It is probable that the visitors press from the first minute.

DC United vs LA Galaxy: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch DC United vs LA Galaxy in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS Regular Season, DC United and LA Galaxy at the Audi Field in Washington on Saturday, May 20, will be broadcast in the US by MLS Pass on Apple TV.