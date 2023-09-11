Honduras and Grenada will face each other for the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League A group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The debut of Honduras, one of the leading contenders to secure one of the top two positions in the second group of League A in this Concacaf Nations League, did not go as planned. They suffered a 1-0 loss to Jamaica, so now they are eager to make a comeback.

Fortunately, the Honduran team has the advantage that the remaining games ended in draws, which means that a victory would propel them back into contention. Their upcoming opponents will be Granada, who, in their first match, played to a 1-1 draw against Suriname. Granada are now seeking to surprise a team that is considered superior on paper.

When will Honduras vs Grenada be played?

The game for the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League A group stage between Honduras and Grenada will be played this Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Honduras vs Grenada: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Grenada

