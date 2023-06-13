LAFC will play against Houston Dynamo in what will be a recovered game of this 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo online free in the US on Fubo]

Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo are set to face each other again, just a few days after their previous encounter in MLS Matchday 18. Surprisingly, the Texas team emerged victorious in that match: a remarkable 4-0 win over LAFC, thanks to an excellent performance.

While every game is unique and things can change, the dominant form and overall performance of Los Angeles FC throughout the season would typically make them the favorites to win. However, the weekend’s result has cast some doubt on that favoritism, as Houston Dynamo‘s convincing victory raises questions about the outcome of this upcoming game.

When will LAFC vs Houston Dynamo be played?

The recovered 2023 MLS game between LAFC and Houston Dynamo at the Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California will be played this Wednesday, June 14 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Houston Dynamo: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo

This 2023 MLS game between LAFC and Houston Dynamo will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.