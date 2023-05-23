Watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

LAFC and LA Galaxy meet in the 2023 US Open Cup. This game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Two of the MLS teams within the cup fight to reach the final. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 US Open Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

LAFC narrowly reached the round of 16, they had to win on penalty shoot-outs 4-5 against Monterey Bay FC a USLC team that tied the game 2-2 to push overtime.

LA Galaxy were lethal during the round of 32, they won against a big favorite, Seattle Sounders FC 3-1 at home.

When will LAFC vs LA Galaxy be played?

LAFC and LA Galaxy play for the 2023 US Open Cup on Tuesday, May 23 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Apart from being a cup game, this game will be a ‘Classic’ city.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy in the US

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup, LAFC and LA Galaxy at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 23, will be broadcast in the US for free by CBS Golazo Network.