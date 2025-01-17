NCAAB News: Mark Pope explains why Alabama could be a problem for Kentucky

Even if John Calipari is no longer there, the Kentucky Wildcats are still the Kentucky Wildcats. As such, they’re expected to perform at a championship-caliber level.

Nonetheless, things won’t get much easier for them on Friday. They will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide, one of the most frenetic and electrifying teams in all of college basketball.

That’s why Mark Pope doesn’t want his team to rest on their laurels. When asked about his upcoming opponents, he raved about their potency and ability to push the pace.

Mark Pope claims Alabama is ‘Potent’

“Alabama right now is, of course, they’ve always been so potent, demanding shooting guards’ space, their pace is elite,” Pope said. “I don’t know if the metrics change every but they are one of the fastest-playing teams in the country.”

Mark Pope of the Kentucky Wildcats.

That kind of fast-paced offense will definitely put the Wildcats’ defense to the test. There will be no time to celebrate a big play; everybody will have to get back on defense right away:

“And when you break down their possession usage in the first six seconds and second six seconds of the shot clock, after makes, that’s actually when they’re the most, they punish you,” Pope continued.

The Crimson Tide also has a proficient bench that averages 35.1 points per game. That could pose a threat to Pope’s team, as they’ve struggled without the starters at times.