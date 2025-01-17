NCAAB News: Analyst reveals the biggest concern about Ace Bailey

For years, NBA fans, experts, and scouts alike have raved about Cooper Flagg, and rightfully so. He’s been penciled in as the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft long before playing college basketball.

However, there’s one guy who could still challenge him at the top of most big boards. Rutgers star Ace Bailey is also a unique physical specimen, and his scoring prowess is off the charts.

Nevertheless, as impressive as Bailey has been and as high a ceiling as he has, Derek Parker of Sports Illustrated still has some legitimate concerns about his game.

Ace Bailey’s defense continues to raise doubts

“While Bailey has shown high points throughout the entire season, there’s been low points in the form of inefficient shooting, little to no distribution and inconsistent defense,” Parker wrote.

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs out the court before their game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Of course, it’s not all bad. Even though the defensive consistency and the playmaking haven’t been there, Bailey’s shot selection and effectiveness have improved over the season:

“Through conference play, he’s quelled plenty, scoring the ball more effectively, dishing six assists in his last two games, as well as registering six blocks and two steals,” he added.

At the end of the day, Bailey is just too unique of a talent not to take near the top of the NBA Draft. A lot could go right or wrong, but you don’t want to be the GM who passed on a player like him.