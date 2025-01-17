Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Expert predicts terrible outcome for John Calipari's Arkansas

Even if there's still time to turn things around, things don't look good for John Calipari and the Razorbacks.

By Ernesto Cova

Head Coach John Calipari of the Arkansas Razorbacks
© Johnnie Izquierdo - GettyHead Coach John Calipari of the Arkansas Razorbacks

When the Arkansas Razorbacks lured John Calipari away from Kentucky, most experts and fans agreed that the best was yet to come for them. It was the dawn of a promising era.

So far, that hasn’t been the case at all. The Razorbacks are 0-4 in conference play, and they’ve been one of the most disappointing teams in all of college basketball this season.

With that in mind, college hoops Jeff Eisenberg made a rather bold prediction about this team, stating that they’re not going to make the NCAA tournament this season.

Advertisement

Arkansas won’t make the NCAA tourney, says expert

“Give John Calipari credit for stumbling upon a foolproof way to avoid extending his streak of early-round NCAA tournament flameouts,” Eisenberg said. “You can’t get Gohlke’d again if you’re watching from the couch. Arkansas is in major jeopardy of missing the NCAA tournament in Calipari’s highly anticipated debut season after an unremarkable non-league showing and a nightmare start in SEC play.”

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.

Advertisement

He then doubled down on his criticism of Coach Cal by pointing out how Mark Pope was able to build a competitive squad at Kentucky despite not having any returning starters:

Kentucky coach Mark Pope didn’t inherit a single returning player from Calipari, yet the roster he rebuilt on the fly via transfer portal is 14-3 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. There’s still time for Arkansas to dig its way out of this midseason hole, but the Razorbacks’ road to the NCAA tournament is uphill and obstacle-laden,” he added.

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Of course, there’s still plenty of basketball to be played this season. Then again, starting off 0-4 gives them no margin for error, and the SEC is one of the most competitive conferences out there.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

NCAAB News: Analyst reveals the biggest concern about Ace Bailey
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Analyst reveals the biggest concern about Ace Bailey

NCAAB News: SC's Dawn Staley to receive the ultimate honor from FIBA
College Basketball

NCAAB News: SC's Dawn Staley to receive the ultimate honor from FIBA

NCAAB News: Mark Pope explains why Alabama could be a problem for Kentucky
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Mark Pope explains why Alabama could be a problem for Kentucky

NCAAB News: Former NBA players rave about Cooper Flagg's 40-year record
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Former NBA players rave about Cooper Flagg's 40-year record

Better Collective Logo