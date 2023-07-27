The United States continue with the tour of enormous clubs participating in the preseason. This is going to be Manchester United facing Borussia Dortmund at Allegiant Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the matchup for free.

[Watch Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund online free in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United has had a busy calendar so far, with several games to tune up the team. They had multiple matches in a short period of time, but a loss to Real Madrid was his latest result. Following this match, they are travelling back to the United Kingdom to complete their program.

Borussia Dortmund are in the middle of the tour in North America. Despite they played San Diego Loyal before, this is their first high-profile game. They are going to end their part of the preseason against Chelsea on August 3.

When will Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund be played?

Manchester United will encounter Borussia Dortmund this Sunday, July 30. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium.

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund in the US

The game between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ are the other options.