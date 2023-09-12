Watch Mexico vs Uzbekistan for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico and Uzbekistan will face each other today, September 12 in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Mexico vs Uzbekistan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Mexican team is eager to embark on a transition process aimed at enhancing their recent performance, which has been marred by several disappointments, notably in the last two editions of the Concacaf Nations League and the World Cup. The victory and acquisition of the Gold Cup appear to be promising signs of change, but the Mexican squad is determined to continue their preparations meticulously.

Their upcoming opponents are Uzbekistan, a team that has made significant strides in recent years, notably with an impressive showing in the U20 World Cup. Uzbekistan also aspire to thorough preparation, nurturing hopes of building a formidable team capable of securing a spot in the World Cup.

When will Mexico vs Uzbekistan be played?

The international friendly game between Mexico and Uzbekistan will be played today, September 12 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Uzbekistan: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Uzbekistan

This international friendly game between Mexico and Uzbekistan will be broadcast on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW.