Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will have a great game between the best teams of the group. In this matchup Olimpia will face Atletico Nacional at Estadio Defensores del Chaco. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional online free in the US on Fubo]

Olimpia are already qualified for the round of 16 after Melgar defeated Patronato. That means they will be one of the teams moving on in group H, but there is still something important at stake. They have the possibility to finish in the first place because they are just two points behind the leader.

Atletico Nacional were secured in the round of 16 after their fourth game. They lead the group with three wins and a tie, although they must stay alert if they want to end in their current position. Another win will seal that with one game to go.

When will Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional be played?

Olimpia will meet Atletico Nacional on Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, June 8. The game will be played at Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Olimpia vs Atletico Nacional in the US

The game between Olimpia and Atletico Nacional on Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT are the other options.