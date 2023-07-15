Pachuca and Pumas UNAM will face each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a clash between two teams that had contrasting starts. On one side, it will be Pumas UNAM, who have secured 4 out of 6 possible points. They achieved a 3-2 victory in the first match and played out a 0-0 draw against Mazatlan in the second match. Their objective now is to continue accumulating points to move closer to the top of the standings.

On the other hand, Pachuca had a disappointing start. In Matchday 1, they drew 1-1 with Mazatlan despite displaying some superiority during the game. However, in their second match, they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Leon FC. They are in urgent need of recovering from this setback as soon as possible.

When will Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Pachuca and Pumas UNAM will be played this Sunday, July 16 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Pachuca and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.