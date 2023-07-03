Panama and El Salvador meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup . This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The Panamanians were lethal from the first day of the group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Gold Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Panama vs El Salvador online free in the US on Fubo]

Panama won the first two games of the group stage against Costa Rica 2-1 and against Martinique 2-1, they have their spot secured in the knockout stage and there is no one to get in the way.

El Salvador have one last chance, they are in the 3rd spot of the standings with 1 points, if they win this game that would be enough to steal the second spot that Martinique occupies with 3 points.

When will Panama vs El Salvador be played?

Panama and El Salvador play for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday, July 4 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The Salvadorans must press from the first minute to score an early goal.

Panama vs El Salvador: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Panama vs El Salvador in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup , Panama and El Salvador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Tuesday, July 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com.