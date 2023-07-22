Puebla will face Minnesota United in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Puebla vs Minnesota United free in the US on Fubo]

The Leagues Cup 2023 presents a perfect opportunity not only for witnessing exciting matches between teams from the two most important leagues in Concacaf but also for many struggling teams to contend for a title. This is certainly the case for these two rivals, who are currently facing challenging times in their respective local leagues.

Minnesota United are on the verge of missing out on the postseason, trailing Houston Dynamo by just 1 point, the last qualified team. On the other hand, Puebla have had a tough start, only managing to secure 1 point out of 9 possible. Both teams are in dire need of improvement, and what better way to boost their confidence than by securing a victory in this competition.

When will Puebla vs Minnesota United be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage Puebla and Minnesota United will be played this Sunday, July 23 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Puebla vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT:7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Minnesota United in the US

This Matchday 1 game of the 2023 League Cup group stage between Puebla and Minnesota United will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás.