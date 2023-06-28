Qatar and Honduras meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup . This game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Qatar have a top notch head coach but they have a hard time winning against the underdogs. Here is all the detailed information about this Gold Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Qatar vs Honduras online free in the US on Fubo]

Qatar were quick against Haiti during the first 30 minutes, they scored the first goal of the game at the 20th minute and despite the fact that they had good defense that was not enough to avoid the defeat by 1-2.

Honduras were heavily beaten by Mexico during their first game, they allowed 4 goals, and the worst thing was that the first goal was scored at the 1st minute by Mexican player Romo who also scored the second goal of the game at the 23th minute.

When will Qatar vs Honduras be played?

Qatar and Honduras play for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday, June 29 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams want to win but it seems that Qatar has a better defense than the Hondurans and that will be key to win this game.

Qatar vs Honduras: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:45 PM

CT: 6:45 PM

MT: 5:45 PM

PT: 4:45 PM

How to watch Qatar vs Honduras in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup , Qatar and Honduras at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Thursday, June 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA.