Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have the teams in group B that don’t have any points facing each other. This game has Qatar meeting Honduras at State Farm Stadium. Here’s how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Qatar vs Honduras online free in the US on Fubo]
Qatar are the guest team in the competition, but they haven’t taken advantage of the opportunity yet. They lost 2-1 to Haiti in their first game, so they don’t have room for mistakes. Another loss could eliminate them early depending on the other result of the group.
Honduras had the most disappointing performance in the first week of competition. Despite they played against a favorite such as Mexico, they weren’t decent enough in their 4-0 loss. This game is going to have a huge impact in a potential qualification for the quarterfinals.
Qatar vs Honduras: Kick-Off Time
Qatar will play Honduras at State Farm Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Thursday, June 29.
Argentina: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 8:45 PM
Canada: 7:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 1:45 AM (June 30)
Denmark: 1:45 AM (June 30)
Germany: 1:45 AM (June 30)
Honduras: 5:45 PM
Israel: 2:45 AM (June 30)
Jamaica: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 7:45 AM (June 30)
Mexico: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 1:45 AM (June 30)
Norway: 1:45 AM (June 30)
Portugal: 00:45 AM (June 30)
Qatar: 2:45 AM (June 30)
Serbia: 1:45 AM (June 30)
Spain: 1:45 AM (June 30)
Sweden: 1:45 AM (June 30)
Switzerland: 1:45 AM (June 30)
UK: 00:45 AM (June 30)
United States: 7:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Qatar vs Honduras in your country
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Qatar: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Honduras: ESPN Norte, Star+, ViX
International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 5
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
United States: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com
