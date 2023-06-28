Qatar vs Honduras: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Gold Cup in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have the teams in group B that don’t have any points facing each other. This game has Qatar meeting Honduras at State Farm Stadium. Here’s how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Qatar are the guest team in the competition, but they haven’t taken advantage of the opportunity yet. They lost 2-1 to Haiti in their first game, so they don’t have room for mistakes. Another loss could eliminate them early depending on the other result of the group.

Honduras had the most disappointing performance in the first week of competition. Despite they played against a favorite such as Mexico, they weren’t decent enough in their 4-0 loss. This game is going to have a huge impact in a potential qualification for the quarterfinals.

Qatar vs Honduras: Kick-Off Time

Qatar will play Honduras at State Farm Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Thursday, June 29.

Argentina: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 8:45 PM

Canada: 7:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 1:45 AM (June 30)

Denmark: 1:45 AM (June 30)

Germany: 1:45 AM (June 30)

Honduras: 5:45 PM

Israel: 2:45 AM (June 30)

Jamaica: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 7:45 AM (June 30)

Mexico: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 1:45 AM (June 30)

Norway: 1:45 AM (June 30)

Portugal: 00:45 AM (June 30)

Qatar: 2:45 AM (June 30)

Serbia: 1:45 AM (June 30)

Spain: 1:45 AM (June 30)

Sweden: 1:45 AM (June 30)

Switzerland: 1:45 AM (June 30)

UK: 00:45 AM (June 30)

United States: 7:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Qatar vs Honduras in your country

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Qatar: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Honduras: ESPN Norte, Star+, ViX

International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 5

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com