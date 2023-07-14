River Plate will host Estudiantes (LP) in what will be the Matchday 25 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch River Plate vs Estudiantes (LP) online in the US on Paramount +]

Undoubtedly, this upcoming game is highly intriguing as it features two teams that have performed admirably throughout the tournament. Moreover, one of these teams has the opportunity to secure the championship title, and remarkably, they only require a draw to achieve it.

River Plate currently holds a 9-point advantage over their closest pursuers, Talleres, with only 9 points left to play for. Therefore, if they manage to secure a draw in this match, they will be crowned champions regardless what the “T” can do. On the other hand, Estudiantes (LP) finds themselves in contention for qualifying positions in the Copa Libertadores, making the three points crucial for them.

When will River Plate vs Estudiantes (LP) be played?

The Matchday 25 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Estudiantes (LP) will be played at the El Monumental this Saturday, July 15 at 6:00 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Estudiantes (LP): Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Estudiantes (LP)

This Matchday 25 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Estudiantes (LP) will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.