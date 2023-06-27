Saint Kitts and Nevis will play against USMNT this Wednesday, June 28 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
The United States started with an unexpected draw against Jamaica. Despite not having many of their key players in the Gold Cup 2023, it is still expected that they will top their group, despite that draw in Matchday 1 against Jamaicans.
They now have an opportunity to secure a victory and maintain their path towards the top of the group as they face Saint Kitts and Nevis, the weakest opponents in the group. After their defeat against Trinidad and Tobago, it appears unlikely that this team will be able to compete for a spot in the quarterfinals, so they will mainly focus on delivering a commendable performance.
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 PM
Croatia: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Denmark: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Germany: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Israel: 4:30 AM (June 29)
Jamaica: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 AM (June 29)
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Norway: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Portugal: 2:30 AM (June 29)
Saint Kitts and Nevis: 9:30 PM
Serbia: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Spain: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Sweden: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Switzerland: 3:30 AM (June 29)
UK: 2:30 AM (June 29)
United States: 9:30 PM (ET)
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
International: YouTube, Bet365, Concacaf Official App
Israel: Sports 4
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saint Kitts and Nevis: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.