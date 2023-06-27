Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online this 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Saint Kitts and Nevis will play against USMNT this Wednesday, June 28 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT online free in the US on Fubo]

The United States started with an unexpected draw against Jamaica. Despite not having many of their key players in the Gold Cup 2023, it is still expected that they will top their group, despite that draw in Matchday 1 against Jamaicans.

They now have an opportunity to secure a victory and maintain their path towards the top of the group as they face Saint Kitts and Nevis, the weakest opponents in the group. After their defeat against Trinidad and Tobago, it appears unlikely that this team will be able to compete for a spot in the quarterfinals, so they will mainly focus on delivering a commendable performance.

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 PM

Croatia: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Denmark: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Germany: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Israel: 4:30 AM (June 29)

Jamaica: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (June 29)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Norway: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Portugal: 2:30 AM (June 29)

Saint Kitts and Nevis: 9:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Spain: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Sweden: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Switzerland: 3:30 AM (June 29)

UK: 2:30 AM (June 29)

United States: 9:30 PM (ET)

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: YouTube, Bet365, Concacaf Official App

Israel: Sports 4

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saint Kitts and Nevis: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.