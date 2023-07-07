San Lorenzo will receive River Plate in what will be the Matchday 24 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch San Lorenzo vs River Plate online in the US on Paramount +]

It is a match of great significance, not only because it is one of the oldest derbies in Argentine soccer but also because it holds vital implications for the future of the 2023 Argentine League. River Plate currently leads the tournament with 53 points, holding a 9-point advantage over their closest contenders, Talleres.

With 12 points still up for grabs, if Demichelis‘s team emerges victorious and the “T” suffers a loss, they would secure the championship. However, San Lorenzo, who trails the leaders by 10 points, will strive to thwart their title hopes. While their chances of becoming champions are slim, they will fight until the very end.

When will San Lorenzo vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 24 game of the 2023 Argentine League between San Lorenzo and River Plate will be played at the El Nuevo Gasometro this Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 PM (ET).

San Lorenzo vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch San Lorenzo vs River Plate

This Matchday 24 game of the 2023 Argentine League between San Lorenzo and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: ViX.