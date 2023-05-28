Velez Sarsfield will play against River Plate in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

River Plate continue to be the leaders of the 2023 Argentine League, and now with the surprise defeat of San Lorenzo, their immediate pursuers, against Barracas, have the chance to extend the difference of 8 points and head towards winning the title.

Their rivals will be Velez Sarsfield, a team that is always characterized by being very tough, but this season they are performing quite poorly, being close to the last places. It will be important for them to get points to get away from such awkward positions.

When will Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 18 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Velez Sarsfield and River Plate will be played at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium this Sunday, May 28 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Velez Sarsfield vs River Plate

This Matchday 18 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Velez Sarsfield and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.