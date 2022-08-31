West Ham take on Tottenham at London Stadium in London for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

West Ham and Tottenham meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at London Stadium in London. The home team is not off to a good start and the visitors want to take advantage of this opportunity to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Peacock.

West Ham are in 17th spot in the standings, very close to relegation spots, too close after just four weeks into the new season. At least West Ham's most recent game was a 1-0 win against Aston Villa to end their losing streak.

So far Tottenham is the third best team of the season with a record of 3-1-0, almost perfect four weeks for them with the only exception of a draw against Chelsea 2-2 on the road. But after that draw they won two against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

West Ham vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

West Ham and Tottenham play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, August 31 at London Stadium in London.

West Ham vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

