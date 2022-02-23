Weston McKennie is one of the best players on the USMNT and one of the best players at Juventus. The 23-year-old American has made a name for himself on the international stage, and we answer a few questions regarding the dynamic box-to-box midfielder.

Weston McKennie has become a mainstay for the USMNT and Juventus, since his arrival on to the scene in 2017 the Texas native hasn’t stopped progressing and is now a big-time player for both club and country.

Weston McKennie began his career at Schalke 04 after spending some time with the youth sides of FC Dallas in Major League Soccer. He made his pro debut in 2017 on May 20th, as a 77th-minute substitute during a 1–1 draw with FC Ingolstadt 04. With the USMNT, McKennie got his first cap against Portugal on November 14, 2017, scoring on his debut.

Now McKennie is a fixture for both the USMNT and Juventus after the club exercised their option for €18.5 million, plus €6.5 million in potential bonuses, on a four-year contract. Here is more information on Weston McKennie.

Where is Weston McKennie from?

Weston McKennie is from Fort Lewis, Washington, United States, he also lived in Kaiserslautern, Germany, from age six to nine as his father, a United States Air Force officer, was stationed at nearby Ramstein Air Base.

How old is Weston McKennie?

McKennie is 23 years old.

How tall is Weston McKennie?

McKennie is 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)

How much does Weston McKennie weigh?

McKennie weighs roughly 84 kg or 185 LBS.

What is Weston McKennie salary?

In 2020 it was reported that Weston McKennie earns 2.5 millon Euros per season at Juventus.