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What happened to Ousmane Dembele and why was he subbed off by PSG vs Arsenal in Champions League final?

Despite scoring, Ousmane Dembele had to come off from the field during PSG vs Arsenal in the Champions League final.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of PSG

PSG had to sub off their star Ousmane Dembele in their Champions League final matchup vs. Arsenal. Despite being the one that scored the much-needed equalizer, the forward had to come off the field for an apparent muscle injury.

Dembele favored his right leg and struggled to even balance himself on that leg. The French star had troubles even trying to stabilize his leg. That prompted PSG manager Luis Enrique to sub Dembele off due to injury.

While the actual severity of the injury has not been disclosed, it’s worrisome that the player could not end the match. Alerts go off in France as they could miss a Ballon d’Or winner if the injury lingers all the way through the 2026 World Cup.

Dembele was doubtful before the Champions League final

Dembele was dealing, precisely, with a right calf muscle injury prior to this game. He first felt the discomfort in PSG’s final game of Ligue 1 vs. Paris FC. While it’s not clear if Dembele reinjured himself, the fact that Dembele was nursing the same leg he injured this time around might call for speculation awaiting on the official statement.

Dembele has a long list of muscle injuries in his career. However, this came in the worst moment possible, as it was in a crucial match vs. Arsenal with the Champions League on the line, and also just under 12 days away from the start of the 2026 World Cup.

See also

Ousmane Dembele’s goal in Champions League final marks feat not seen since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017

PSG had to change schemes

While not in the literal sense of the word, as the 4-3-3 remained, the fact that Dembele left the field forced Luis Enrique to change the style of play, as Goncalo Ramos is much more of a traditional nine.

Dembele allows PSG to play freely, with a more dribbling and speedy-oriented style. Ramos is a typical center forward that will have to be nurtured with goalscoring opportunities.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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