Ousmane Dembele’s goal in Champions League final marks feat not seen since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017

Ousmane Dembele scored the equalizer for PSG in the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal, achieving a historic feat not seen since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017.

Ousmane Dembele scored in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League final, matching a rare Cristiano Ronaldo milestone that has not been seen since the Portuguese scored for Real Madrid in 2017.

After Kai Havertz joined Cristiano Ronaldo on an exclusive list of historic final goalscorers with his opener against Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmane Dembele also carved out his own piece of history with a second-half equalizer against Arsenal.

Per Spanish soccer data analyst MisterChip, Dembele became the only player since 2017 to score in a Champions League final as the reigning Ballon d’Or recipient—a legendary feat previously achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo during Real Madrid’s triumph over Juventus.

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Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017

Can Ousmane Dembele win back-to-back Ballon d’Ors?

Dembele has put together a more discreet season so far compared to the sensational campaign that earned him his first Ballon d’Or. Nevertheless, his crucial goal in the Champions League final could very well pave the way for him to contend for back-to-back accolades.

In a FIFA World Cup year, the prestigious international tournament typically serves as the defining competition that journalists and judges evaluate for individual awards.

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In 2023, Lionel Messi was awarded the Ballon d’Or largely due to leading Argentina to a FIFA World Cup victory. Erling Haaland was regarded as a formidable contender after winning the historic treble with Manchester City, yet voters ultimately decided that the World Cup title carried far more weight in the final decision.

As of today, it appears the 2026 FIFA World Cup—hosted across Mexico, Canada, and the United States—will ultimately decide who claims the next golden ball, with France and Ousmane Dembele firmly positioned as top contenders for global glory.