What happens if Al Hilal win, tie or lose vs Neom today in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League?

Al Hilal face a crucial Saudi Pro League showdown against Neom with the title race entering its final stretch. Every possible result could dramatically impact the championship battle and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

Al Hilal must beat Neom today to keep their Saudi Pro League title hopes alive, while any slip could hand Al Nassr a decisive advantage in the race for the championship. The stakes at Kingdom Arena could reshape the entire title race.

With only two matches left in the 2025-26 season, the pressure is mounting on Al Hilal after a dramatic late draw against Al Nassr earlier this week kept the title battle alive heading into Matchday 33.

Simone Inzaghi’s squad sits second in the table. So, they enter the showdown against Christophe Galtier‘s team unbeaten in league play this season, but their margin for error has nearly disappeared.

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What happens if Al Hilal beat Neom today?

If Al Hilal beat Neom today, they will keep their Saudi Pro League title hopes alive heading into the final matchday of the 2025-26 season. Simone Inzaghi’s side enters the weekend trailing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr by five points, but with one game in hand after their dramatic 1-1 draw earlier this week.

Yassine Bounou of Al Hilal applauds the fans following the Saudi Pro League match (Source: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

A victory over Neom would reduce the pressure temporarily and force Al Nassr to continue winning to officially secure the championship. Al Nassr lead the table with 83 points, while Al Hilal remain second with 78 points before this match.

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Al Hilal have remained unbeaten for most of the league season and continue to rely on stars like Aleksandar Mitrovic, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ruben Neves and Malcom during the title race.

The club already defeated Neom earlier this season, winning 2-1 away from home behind goals from Mohammed Al-Burayk and Hassan Al-Tombakti.

What happens if Al Hilal and Neom tie today?

If Al Hilal and Neom tie today, Al Hilal’s Saudi Pro League title hopes would be almost over. A draw would leave the Riyadh giants too far behind league leaders Al Nassr with only one match remaining in the season.

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They already lost critical ground after conceding a dramatic late equalizer against Al Nassr earlier this week. Because the standings gap remains significant so late in the season, dropping points again against Neom would place the championship almost entirely in Al Nassr’s control.

Under Saudi Pro League rules, teams receive three points for a win and one point for a draw. That means they cannot afford conservative results at this stage of the title race. A tie would likely leave Al Nassr needing only a final positive result.

What happens if Al Hilal lose to Neom today?

If Al Hilal lose to Neom today, Al Nassr would officially clinch the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title. A defeat would mathematically eliminate them from the championship race and confirm Cristiano Ronaldo’s side as league champions.

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That scenario would end one of the most dramatic Saudi title races in recent years. Al Hilal remained unbeaten for long stretches of the campaign and entered Matchday 33 still fighting to catch Al Nassr despite trailing late in the season.

For Neom, a victory would become one of the biggest results in club history during their first Saudi Pro League campaign. The expansion club has already impressed throughout the season and currently sits in the top half of the standings after adapting quickly to the demands of the league.