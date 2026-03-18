What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Newcastle today in 2026 Champions League round of 16 leg 2?

Barcelona face Newcastle United this Wednesday, in the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, with kickoff scheduled for 1:45 PM ET. The match will determine which team advances to the quarterfinals.

Barça come into the game needing a clear result to secure qualification, while Eddie Howe‘s team arrive with the advantage—or at least the confidence—of knowing that a disciplined performance could be enough to see them through.

As fans track every goal, substitution and VAR check, the scenarios remain front of mind: What happens if Barcelona win? What if they draw? And what if Newcastle pull off the upset? Each outcome carries vastly different consequences.

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What happens if Barcelona beat Newcastle today?

If Barcelona win, they qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Because the first leg ended 1-1 at St. James’ Park, any win at home in the second leg gives them the advantage on aggregate and sends them through to the next round.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal in 2026 (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

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There are no complications here: a 1-0, 2-1, or any winning scoreline would be enough. Since the away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA competitions, the only thing that matters is the total aggregate score across both matches.

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Advancing would put Hansi Flick‘s team into the quarterfinals, where they are expected to face the winner of another Round of 16 tie (reportedly Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham, with Atletico holding the edge after the first leg).

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What happens if Barcelona and Newcastle tie?

If Barcelona and Newcastle draw, the match goes to extra time—and possibly penalties. Since the first leg finished 1-1, any draw in the second leg (0-0, 1-1, 2-2, etc.) would leave the aggregate score level.

Under current UEFA rules, that means the tie cannot be decided in regular time. In that scenario, the teams would play 30 minutes of extra time. If the score is still tied after extra time, the winner would be decided by a penalty shootout.

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What happens if Barcelona lose to Newcastle today?

If Barcelona lose, they are eliminated and Newcastle advance to the quarterfinals. Any defeat in the second leg would give Newcastle the edge on aggregate after the 1-1 draw in the first leg.

There is no margin for error: unlike group-stage play, knockout ties are decided strictly by aggregate goals, and a loss automatically ends Barcelona’s Champions League campaign.

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For Newcastle, a win would mark one of the club’s biggest modern European achievements, sending them into the quarterfinals and continuing their strong run in the tournament.