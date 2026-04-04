What happens if Chelsea win, tie or lose vs Port Vale today in 2026 FA Cup quarterfinals?

Chelsea host Port Vale this Saturday in the FA Cup quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge, with kickoff scheduled for 12:15 PM ET. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, and, as per FA Cup rules at this stage, there will be no replay.

From a technical perspective, this is a classic Premier League vs lower-division matchup, but with important nuances. The Blues have consistently advanced deep into the FA Cup in recent years but squad absences have raised questions.

Also, Liam Rosenior‘s team are under pressure to convert their squad depth into a tangible result in a competition where they have a strong historical record, while Jon Brady‘s side are chasing a first-ever semifinal appearance.

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What happens if Chelsea beat Port Vale today?

If Chelsea beat Port Vale today, they will qualify for the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley and continue their push for a trophy. A win would send them into the final four of the FA Cup.

Cole Palmer reacts during the Premier League match against Everton (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Historically, this is a scenario Chelsea are very familiar with. The club has advanced from 9 of its last 10 FA Cup quarterfinals and from 27 of 40 all-time ties at this stage, underlining their consistency in this competition.

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Even more telling is their dominance against lower-league opposition. They have progressed from 64 of their last 66 FA Cup ties against teams from a lower division, including a current streak of 25 consecutive wins in those matchups.

What happens if Chelsea and Port Vale tie today?

If Chelsea and Port Vale tie today, the match will go to extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout to decide the winner. There are no replays in the FA Cup quarterfinals, so the tie must be resolved at Stamford Bridge.

This format introduces a different layer of complexity, especially given Chelsea’s recent inconsistency. A match extending to 120 minutes would test squad depth, fitness levels, and in-game management from head coach Liam Rosenior.

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For Port Vale, this scenario represents their best path to an upset. The League One side has built its FA Cup run on tight margins, winning four consecutive matches 1-0, including a shock victory over Sunderland.

What happens if Chelsea lose to Port Vale today?

If Chelsea lose to Port Vale today, they will be eliminated from the FA Cup in the quarterfinals in what would be a major upset. The defeat would end their campaign immediately and remove a key opportunity to win silverware.

Given the historical context, this would be a shock result. The last time Chelsea lost an FA Cup tie at home to lower-league opposition was in 2015 against Bradford City, a rare upset that remains one of the most notable surprises.

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For Port Vale, however, the implications would be enormous. They would reach the FA Cup semifinals for the first time in their history, building on a run that already includes eliminating Premier League opposition.