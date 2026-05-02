What happens if Chivas win, tie or lose vs Tigres UANL today in Liga MX 2026 Clausura QFs first leg?

The Liga MX 2026 Clausura will kick off with the quarterfinals, and one of the biggest games on the docket is Chivas vs Tigres UANL. This is a must-watch, high-stakes game as the first leg determines the direction where the series go.

By Chivas winning, losing or tying, it just sets the tone for the second leg. Guadalajara were second on the Clausura table, hence, they close the series at home. This means, in case of a tie on aggregate score, Chivas goes through thanks to them being higher in the table.

So, if they win, they close it out at home with the advantage. If they lose, they get a home game to make a comeback. Finally, if they draw, it’s a matter of avoid losing at home and they’ll progress through to the semis.

Advertisement

Chivas come in mild form after Clausura 2026 regular season finale

After being one of the best teams during the regular season, Chivas had a bad end to the regular season, only winning once, losing once, and tying three times. Hence, it’s not like the team comes in its best shape.

Luis Romo of Chivas

Tigres are not precisely elite either. They won twice and drew twice in their last four games. While Chivas scored 33 goals and conceded 17, Tigres scored 28 and conceded 18. Chivas are favored, but both teams need to find their best form if they want to go through.

Advertisement

Chivas vs Tigres head to head record

Both teams faced off on Matchday 14 of Liga MX Clausura 2026, and Tigres actually thrashed Chivas 4-1. That is a bad precedent for Chivas as they visit Tigres in the first leg.

Historically though, Tigres are also leading the head to head. In 66 games, Tigres have won 24 to Guadalajara’s 19. There’s also been 23 draws. Chivas will face the weight of recent and historic deficit against Tigres.