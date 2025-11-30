What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Chivas today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura QFs?

The quarterfinal tie between Chivas and Cruz Azul reaches its decisive point this Sunday after the 0–0 draw in the first leg. Cruz Azul now return home aiming to stay alive in the Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs.

Cruz Azul challenged for the top spot through most of the Apertura 2025; however, a late loss to Pumas damaged the group’s confidence. Combined with the injury to their starting goalkeeper, Nicolas Larcamon’s squad enters this stage with more questions than answers.

On the other side, Chivas secured their place in the final phase thanks to a strong finish to the regular season. They stringed together wins and goals, and they arrive as a far tougher opponent for Cruz Azul than their seed might suggest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Chivas generated multiple chances in the first leg, they failed to finish any of them, leaving the aggregate score level at 0–0 heading into the return leg. Now, everything will be decided in Mexico City.

Fernando Gonzalez of Chivas controls the ball ahead of Jose Paradela of Cruz Azul

Advertisement

What happens if Cruz Azul beat Chivas today?

If Cruz Azul win in Mexico City, they qualify directly for the 2025 Apertura semifinals. The margin does not matter: any victory is enough to eliminate Chivas on aggregate. It would be a crucial emotional boost in their push toward the title.

Advertisement

see also Messi secures another title with Inter Miami before MLS Cup final: How many does Ronaldo have with Al Nassr?

What happens if Cruz Azul and Chivas tie?

A draw, regardless of the score, eliminates Chivas. The 0–0 from the first leg leaves them without any cushion, and Cruz Azul’s higher position in the table becomes the deciding tiebreaker. For Chivas, tying is the equivalent of bowing out—even if they control the match or create more chances. The equation is simple: if they do not win, they are out.

Advertisement

What happens if Cruz Azul lose against Chivas today?

A loss in the second leg knocks Cruz Azul out. Any defeat, even by a single goal, sends Chivas through, and they would finish the series without conceding. Conversely, if Chivas lose, there is no scenario that allows them to level the aggregate or advance by another criterion; they would be eliminated in the quarterfinals.