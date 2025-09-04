Where to watch Slovakia vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Trending topics:
Slovakia will face Germany in a Matchday 1 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Florian Wirtz of Germany
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesFlorian Wirtz of Germany

Slovakia face off against Germany in a Matchday 1 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

After two disappointing World Cup campaigns, Germany is eager to reclaim its spot among the tournament favorites, and the road back starts with qualifying. Placed in a group that looks manageable on paper, the Germans face Slovakia, their toughest challenge.

Slovakia enter this game as the underdog but will be motivated to make an impact and secure a strong result on home turf, setting up a clash that could test Germany’s resolve early in the campaign.

When will the Slovakia vs Germany match be played?

Slovakia play against Germany this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 1 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Stanislav Lobotka of Slovakia – Stu Forster/Getty Images

Stanislav Lobotka of Slovakia – Stu Forster/Getty Images

Slovakia vs Germany: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Slovakia vs Germany in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Slovakia and Germany will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
