What happens if Iraq win, tie or lose vs United Arab Emirates today in AFC 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The Iraq national team enters today’s second leg against the United Arab Emirates with everything on the line — a win, a draw, or a loss will dramatically change its path in the AFC 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The first leg in Abu Dhabi ended in a tense 1–1 draw, leaving the door wide open as both teams head to Basra for the decisive match.

Iraq will host the match in front of their passionate home fans, and with no away-goal rule in play, the draw from the first leg doesn’t give either side a strategic advantage.

Unless they find a way to finish strongly, one team’s World Cup dream will end tonight. For Iraq, it’s about turning home support into a victory; for the UAE, it’s about rewriting their qualifying narrative and moving on to the next phase.

What happens if Iraq beat UAE today?

If Iraq gains the upper hand in Basra, they will advance to the intercontinental playoff in March 2026 — the final route toward the 48-team World Cup. A victory at home would reward their resilience and give them a chance to face a team from another confederation for a spot at the finals.

Aymen Hussein of Iraq (4th L) celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

What happens if Iraq and UAE tie?

A draw sends the match into extra time, and potentially penalties, since the away-goal rule does not apply in this playoff round. Both teams remain alive, but their fate will rest on a few gritty final minutes in Basra.

What happens if Iraq lose to UAE today?

A defeat would end Iraq’s World Cup qualifying campaign for 2026, handing the advantage to the UAE — who would then advance to the intercontinental playoff instead.

