Are Poland eliminated from 2026 World Cup despite 3-2 win against Malta?

Poland knew they were up for a very tall order in the final matchday of Group G in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Defeating Malta at Ta’ Qali Stadium was only half the mission for ‘The Eagles’ — and actually the most accessible. In order to secure the first place in the group standings, Poland relied on winless Lithuania defeating the Netherlands in Amsterdam, and them winning by a record-setting difference over Malta.

Though Poland struggled at times, they ultimately pushed through to defeat Malta by a score of 3-2 in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. However, the Netherlands had no trouble getting past Lithuania at Johan Cruyff Arena, clinching their ticket to the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Now, the Netherlands are through to soccer’s biggest tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. As for Poland, their journey to the World Cup will hang on them hurdling another obstacle.

Despite their win against Malta, Poland failed to finish on first place in Group G, which means they haven’t qualified for the 2026 World Cup. However, Poland are far from eliminated. Finishing in second place of their group means ‘The Eagles’ will be participating in the UEFA Play-Off Round.

UEFA Play-Off: How does it work?

All 12 group winners in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers are through to the World Cup, being stress-free until the tournament kicks off next summer. As for the runner-ups, they will be joined by the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League—which haven’t made the World Cup—to compete for the final four spots in the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Robert Lewandowski during national anthems

All 16 teams will be drawn into four groups. Within each group, they will be paired into single-leg semi-finals, with the winners advancing to a final. Those who prevail in each final will then book their tickets to North America for the 2026 World Cup.

Thus, Poland are now just two wins away from reaching the pinnacle of international soccer. However, because luck plays a major role in determining each nation’s opponent, Poland will be hoping for a favorable matchup when the Play-Off draw takes place on November 20th.

Notable countries set to be in Play-Off round

While several groups have yet to officially determine its winner and runner-up, Poland can get a very clear of who they might face in the UEFA Play-Off. Among the biggest threats to the Eagles’ World Cup dream are: Italy, Denmark/Scotland, Turkey, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, and North Macedonia/Wales.

