What happens if Italy win, tie or lose vs Moldova in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

With only two matches left to play, Italy still hold hope of securing a direct spot at the 2026 World Cup, though their margin for error is razor-thin. The upcoming clashes against Moldova and Norway in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will determine whether the four-time world champions can avoid the dreaded playoff. That journey begins this Thursday.

The Italian national team approach the final stretch of qualifying with two decisive fixtures remaining: a visit to Moldova followed by a home match against Norway in Milan. Italy currently sit second in Group I, just behind leaders Norway. With that scenario, the Azzurri still have a mathematical chance of earning automatic qualification, but the path forward is narrowing quickly.

It has been 11 years since the four-time world champions last appeared in a World Cup. Italy have not played in a knockout stage since their 2006 triumph in Germany. In both South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, they exited in the group stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Afterward, Italy failed to qualify for Russia 2018 following a playoff loss to Sweden and once again missed out on Qatar 2022 after a shocking playoff defeat to North Macedonia.

Mateo Retegui of Italy

Advertisement

What happens if Italy win vs Moldova?

With two games remaining in qualifying, only Norway and Italy are still battling for the top spot. Both sides are already guaranteed at least a playoff berth. Norway lead the standings with 18 points and will face Estonia, who have only four. Italy sit second with 15.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch Norway vs Estonia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

To qualify directly, Italy must finish first in the group. That means winning both matches and either surpassing Norway on points or edging them out on goal difference or head-to-head results. A commanding victory margin — ideally by four or more goals — would strengthen their case.

Advertisement

If Norway draw or lose against Estonia and Italy defeat Moldova, the standings would tighten with both teams level or separated by just one point (Italy 18, Norway 18 or 19). That scenario would set up a decisive showdown between Italy and Norway at San Siro.

What happens if Italy and Moldova tie?

A draw would leave Italy’s chances of automatic qualification extremely slim. They would need Norway to drop points against Estonia and then rely on an improbable goal difference swing — scoring six or more goals against Norway in the final match — to move into first place. However, a draw would still secure Italy’s playoff spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Italy lose vs Moldova?

If Italy lose to Moldova, their chances of direct qualification vanish. They would remain on 15 points, three behind Norway. Even if Norway lose against Estonia and Italy defeat them in the final match, the goal difference would be too large to overcome. A loss would mean that Norway would only need a draw against Estonia to clinch first place, while Italy would be locked into the playoffs.