Ireland vs Portugal LIVE: UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The final FIFA international window of 2025 brings the closing round of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. One of the teams aiming to seal their direct ticket is Portugal, led by their iconic captain Cristiano Ronaldo, as they face Ireland in Dublin in what promises to be a decisive and high-stakes match between two sides with everything on the line.

Portugal and Ronaldo sit at the top of Group F, which also features Ireland, Hungary, and Armenia. After four of six matches, the Portuguese lead with 10 points thanks to three wins and one draw. Roberto Martinez’s squad could secure qualification for the World Cup with a victory in Dublin, or even with a draw if Hungary fail to beat Armenia. Should Portugal clinch the spot, it would mark Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup appearance — a testament to his longevity and legacy.

For Ireland, this match is nothing short of a final. The team comes off a much-needed win over Armenia, which kept their hopes alive with four points, just one behind Hungary. Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men need all three points to stay in contention for direct qualification.