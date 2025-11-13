Where to watch Moldova vs Italy live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Trending topics:
Moldova take on Italy in a Matchday 9 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Mateo Retegui of Italy
Mateo Retegui of Italy

Moldova and Italy will face each other in a Matchday 9 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Watch Moldova vs Italy online in the US on Fubo

Italy’s push to reclaim a World Cup spot stands out as one of the most compelling stories of the UEFA qualifiers. Although overtaking Norway for the top spot remains a tall order given the goal differential, the Azzurri are determined to chase automatic qualification after locking up second place.

Their next challenge comes against Moldova, a side already eliminated but eager to redeem itself after an 11-1 drubbing in the previous match, as they look to end the campaign with pride against one of Europe’s heavyweights.

When will the Moldova vs Italy match be played?

Moldova receive Italy this Thursday, November 13, for Matchday 9 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo of Italy competes for the ball with Stefan Bodisteanu of Moldova

Moldova vs Italy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Moldova vs Italy in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Moldova and Italy will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, ViX.

