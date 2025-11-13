What do Ronaldo’s Portugal need vs Ireland to qualify for 2026 World Cup? What happens if they win, tie or lose today

The final FIFA international window of 2025 has arrived, bringing with it the last matchday of the UEFA Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Among the teams still fighting for a direct ticket is Portugal, led by their captain and all-time great, Cristiano Ronaldo, as they take on Ireland in a decisive matchup.

The Portuguese, under Roberto Martinez, are part of Group F in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers alongside Ireland, Hungary, and Armenia. After four of six matches, Portugal sit at the top of the standings with 10 points, recording three wins and one draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates visit Ireland this Thursday in a clash that could seal their place in the 2026 World Cup. Their qualification hopes were delayed to this November window after a 1-1 draw against Hungary in the previous round of fixtures in October.

What happens if Portugal win vs Ireland?

Heading into the penultimate matchday, Portugal are among the few teams that fully control their own destiny. A win tonight would guarantee them a direct ticket to next summer’s World Cup, making them one of the 48 nations to compete on soccer’s biggest stage. Follow our liveblog of the Ireland vs Portugal game with minute-by-minute updates!

With only two games remaining — against Ireland and Armenia — a victory in Dublin would be enough for Portugal to secure qualification without depending on other results.

What happens if Portugal and Ireland tie?

If the game ends in a draw, Portugal could still qualify directly, though that outcome would depend on other results in the group. Should they tie, they would need Hungary to tie or lose against Armenia in order to book their World Cup spot tonight.

What happens if Portugal lose vs Ireland?

A defeat in Dublin against Ireland would push Portugal’s qualification hopes to the final matchday. However, if Hungary also lose to Armenia, Portugal could still mathematically secure their place. In that case, even a draw or loss would be enough, as Hungary would no longer be able to catch them in the standings.