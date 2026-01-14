What happens if Morocco win, tie or lose vs Nigeria in AFCON 2025 semifinals?

The AFCON 2025 reaches its final stages this afternoon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Morocco, the tournament’s host nation, face Nigeria in a semifinal matchup with immense pressure on both sides. While the Atlas Lions are chasing only the second continental title in their history, the Super Eagles are aiming for their fourth AFCON trophy.

Morocco enter the match in elite form, buoyed by a massive home crowd that has turned the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium into a fortress. In the quarterfinals, they secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Cameroon, featuring goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari.

Nigeria, meanwhile, arrive as the most dangerous offensive unit in the competition. The Super Eagles have been flawless so far, winning every match they have played. In their quarterfinal encounter, they dispatched Algeria 2-0 with clinical finishes from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

What happens if Morocco win vs Nigeria?

If Morocco defeat Nigeria, they will secure a ticket to the Grand Final on Sunday, Jan. 18. There, they will compete for their first AFCON title since 1976 against the winner of today’s other semifinal between Egypt and Senegal.

Noussair Mazraoui of Morocco. (@EnMaroc)

What happens if Morocco and Nigeria tie?

If the score is level after 90 minutes of regulation, the match will proceed to two 15-minute halves of extra time. Should the deadlock persist after the extra 30 minutes, a penalty shootout will determine which nation advances to the championship game.

What happens if Morocco lose vs Nigeria?

If Nigeria pull off the victory, the Super Eagles will advance to their second consecutive AFCON final. This would end Morocco’s hopes of winning their second title on home soil.

