Lionel Scaloni sends an emotional message to the players of Argentina after losing the U-20 World Cup final vs Morocco

Argentina’s Under-20 national team could not cap off its impressive run at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile, falling 2-0 to Morocco in the final at Santiago’s Estadio Nacional. Both goals came from Yassir Zabiri, who netted a first-half brace to secure the victory for the North African side. Lionel Scaloni sent support to the young players.

Despite the loss, recognition for the young players came quickly from the senior national team. Hours after the match, Lionel Scaloni shared a message on his official Instagram account, congratulating the squad for their performance throughout the tournament.

In his post, the head coach praised the commitment and determination of the players while also acknowledging the work of Diego Placente and his technical staff, who had previously guided Argentina to the semifinals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

“We have the boys, the passion, the feeling, the motivation, the discipline, and the fight… Argentina and the senior national team staff are very proud of you. Thanks to the entire delegation, Bernardo Romeo, Diego Placente and his technical staff, and especially the players for what they achieved in this World Cup. Vamos Argentina!” Scaloni wrote.

Lionel Messi shows support for the Under-20 team

Captain of the senior national team, Lionel Messi, also joined in congratulating the young players. On his official Instagram account, Messi posted an image of the AFA emblem along with a message of encouragement for the squad that represented Argentina with pride, even though they could not lift the trophy.

“Keep your heads up, guys! You played an incredible tournament, and although we all wanted to see you lift the trophy, we are left with the joy of everything you gave us and the pride of seeing how you defended the celeste y blanca with your hearts,” Messi wrote.

Still the greatest despite the loss

Even with the defeat, Argentina remains the most successful team in the U-20 category. The Albiceleste maintain an outstanding record in the competition, having won six titles in eight finals played.

Their first championship came in Japan in 1979 with Diego Maradona leading the way. José Pekerman’s era added two more titles in Qatar 1995 and Malaysia 1997. Javier Saviola and Lionel Messi then spearheaded the teams that won in Argentina 2001 and the Netherlands 2005, with the most recent triumph coming in Canada 2007 under Sergio Aguero.