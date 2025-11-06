Where to watch Portugal U17 vs Morocco U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Portugal U17 will play against Morocco U17 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Portugal U17 vs Morocco U17 online in the US on Fubo]

Two rivals are heading into their second group-stage clash with contrasting starts to the tournament. Portugal U17 cruised past New Caledonia with a dominant 6-1 win to take early control of the group, but they know tougher challenges lie ahead.

Their next test comes against a hungry Morocco U17 side still searching for redemption after a tough opening loss to Japan. With their tournament hopes on the line, the Moroccans will be fighting to stay alive in what’s shaping up to be a high-stakes matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Portugal U17 vs Morocco U17 match be played?

Portugal U17 will take on Morocco U17 on Thursday, November 6, for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 AM (ET).

Fans of Morocco wave flags – Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Advertisement

Portugal U17 vs Morocco U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Portugal U17 vs Morocco U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Portugal U17 and Morocco U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.