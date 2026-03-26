What happens if Poland win, tie or lose vs Albania today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The stakes are high as the Poland national soccer team faces the Albania national soccer team in a crucial clash in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. With qualification hopes on the line, every possible result is going to impact them.

In a tightly contested group, even a single point can make a difference, turning this matchup into more than just another game. Whether it’s a win, draw or loss, each scenario carries different consequences.

The match will be played at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on March 26, with kickoff set for 2:45 PM ET (11:45 AM PT) in the United States.

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What happens if Poland beat Albania today?

If Poland win, they advance to the playoff final and move one step away from qualifying for the World Cup. A victory would send them into the final of Path B in the qualifiers, where they would face the winner of Ukraine vs Sweden.

Poland players during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match (Source: Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images)

That decisive match is scheduled for March 31, with a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line. However, even with a win, qualification would not yet be secured. Poland would still need to win the final to officially book their ticket to the World Cup.

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What happens if Poland and Albania tie?

If the match between Poland and Albania ends in a draw, it will go to extra time and possibly penalties to decide who advances. Because this is a single-leg playoff semifinal, there is no second match or aggregate score.

What happens if Poland lose to Albania today?

If Poland lose, they are eliminated from the playoffs and will not qualify for the 2026 World Cup. A defeat would end head coach Jan Urban team’s campaign instantly, as the playoff system offers no second chances.

Albania would advance to the Path B final instead, keeping their qualification hopes alive. The playoff format is unforgiving—only the winner of each path advances—so a single loss is enough to end the journey.