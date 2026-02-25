What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Benfica today in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase playoff leg 2?

Real Madrid are looking to secure their ticket to the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as they host Benfica this Wednesday. Following a 1-0 victory in Portugal, Los Blancos hold a narrow aggregate advantage heading into the decisive match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite coming off a 2-1 domestic loss to Osasuna, Real Madrid remain the favorites to progress. However, the atmosphere surrounding the match is tense following racism allegations made by Vinicius Jr. against Gianluca Prestianni during the first leg in Lisbon. Adding to the challenge, Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappe, who has been ruled out due to a left knee injury.

For Benfica, UEFA have issued a one-match suspension to Prestianni following the incident with Vinicius Jr., leaving the Argentine unavailable for today’s clash. Nevertheless, the Portuguese side arrive in Madrid on the back of three consecutive league wins, aiming to pull off an upset at the Bernabeu.

What happens if Real Madrid win vs Benfica?

A victory of any margin at home will guarantee Real Madrid a place in the Round of 16. Having already secured a 1-0 win in the first leg, any additional win would see them through comfortably on aggregate.

What happens if Real Madrid and Benfica tie?

If the match ends in a draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid will advance to the Round of 16. Their 1-0 win in Portugal ensures they would win the series on aggregate score.

What happens if Real Madrid lose vs Benfica?

Benfica must win to stay alive. If the Portuguese club wins by a single goal, the aggregate score will be tied, sending the match into extra time. If the deadlock persists after 30 minutes of overtime, a penalty shootout will determine who advances. However, if Benfica win by two or more goals, they will eliminate Real Madrid and claim the Round of 16 spot outright.