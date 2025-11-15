What happens if Wales win, tie or lose vs Liechtenstein today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

There are only two games left to play in Group J of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Wales will face Liechtenstein to keep their pursuit of qualifying to the big date. What will happen if the Dragons either win, tie or lose the game?

As of now, Wales have 10 points in six games of Group J. They sit third in the group behind North Macedonia (13 points) and Belgium (15). However, Wales have played one less game, hence they are not fully out of commission just yet.

With a win over Liechtenstein, Wales could possibly overtake North Macedonia in second place, but it will all depend on how many goals they can score. North Macedonia have a +9 goal difference to Wales +3. Therefore, the Dragons must beat Liechtenstein by six goals at least to leapfrog into second place.

What happens if Wales tie vs Liechtenstein

A tie would almost discard Wales chances to qualify directly to the 2026 World Cup. Belgium already has 15 points, so mathematically, it wouldn’t be impossible, but the +14 goal difference of Belgium would make it very hard for Wales to leapfrog them. Also, a win from North Macedonia would make them unreachable. A tie is almost a final sentence for Wales.

Brennan Johnson of Wales

Even if the playoff is still possible, it would still be very tough. Belgium host Liecthenstein in the final matchday so that is almost a guaranteed win for them. Wales basically can’t afford not to win.

What happens if Wales lose vs Liechtenstein?

Wales would pretty much say goodbye to any chance to go to the 2026 World Cup if they lose to Liechtenstein. They close their Qualifiers against North Macedonia, so technically, a win by six goals in that game could still send Wales to the playoffs, but it’s a highly unlikely scenario. The direct pass to the World Cup would be mathematically impossible.

Now, losing to Liecthenstein is highly unlikely. Liechtenstein has lost all six games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and are yet to score a single goal, while allowing 23. Wales is just a superior team to Liechtenstein in all areas.