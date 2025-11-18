What happens if Wales win, tie or lose vs North Macedonia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are reaching their final stretch, and World Cup qualification for certain teams remain still up in the air. Wales host North Macedonia in a crucial clash that could decide the future for both sides.

Craig Bellamy’s side enters this decisive match with 13 points, the result of four wins, one draw, and two losses. Heading into today’s clash, Wales sits in third place, just behind their upcoming opponents.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia currently sit in second place, trailing group leaders Belgium. Also with 13 points, following three wins, four draws, and no losses, they remain hopeful of at least securing a playoff spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Wales beat North Macedonia today?

If Wales secures a home victory over North Macedonia, they would reach 16 points, virtually moving into first place in the group. At the same time, if Belgium win their match, Bellamy’s side would be pushed into the playoff spot.

Mark Harris of Wales reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Advertisement

What happens if Wales and North Macedonia tie?

see also What happens if Scotland win, tie or lose vs Denmark today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Wales currently have 13 points, but their opponents, North Macedonia, hold a superior goal difference. What does this mean? In the event of a draw, Bellamy’s side would be officially eliminated from the upcoming World Cup.

Advertisement

What happens if Wales lose to North Macedonia today?

Undoubtedly, the worst-case scenario for Wales in this final round of the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers would be a defeat to North Macedonia, which would end their dream of qualifying for the upcoming World Cup.