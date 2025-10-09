Where to watch England vs Wales live in the USA: International Friendly

England will face off against Wales in an International Friendly. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

FIFA Matchday brings an intriguing showdown between two familiar foes as England and Wales renew their historic rivalry. England enter the contest riding high after finishing as runners-up at the European Championship and maintaining a strong position in their World Cup qualifying group, signaling a confident path ahead.

Wales, though facing tougher odds in their campaign, remain determined to prove they can still compete at the highest level. With both nations looking to fine-tune their form before crucial qualifying fixtures, this friendly promises to be a valuable test and a must-watch for fans on both sides.

When will the England vs Wales match be played?

England play against Wales this Thursday, October 9, for an International Friendly. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Brennan Johnson of Wales – Dan Istitene/Getty Images

England vs Wales: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch England vs Wales in the USA

The International Friendly matchup between England and Wales will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.