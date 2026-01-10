Trending topics:
Where to watch Manchester City vs Exeter City live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Manchester City will take on Exeter City for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jérémy Doku of Manchester City
© Clive Mason/Getty ImagesJérémy Doku of Manchester City

Manchester City will square off with Exeter City in the 2025/26 FA Cup third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Manchester City vs Exeter City online in the US on Fubo]

This matchup sets up a classic David-versus-Goliath scenario, with Premier League powerhouse Manchester City entering as the clear favorite thanks not only for being in a better category, but also for their talent, depth and history.

Coming off a disappointing draw with Brighton, Pep Guardiola’s side will be eager to respond and avoid any complacency. Excerpt City, currently 14th in League One, stands opposite them with a rare chance to chase a historic upset against one of the world’s elite clubs.

When will the Manchester City vs Exeter City match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round between Manchester City and Exeter City will be played this Saturday, January 10 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Pierce Sweeney of Exeter City – Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Pierce Sweeney of Exeter City – Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Exeter City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM
CT: 9:00 AM
MT: 8:00 AM
PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Exeter City in the USA

This FA Cup game between Manchester City and Exeter City will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
