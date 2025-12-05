What is the FIFA Peace Prize awarded at the 2026 World Cup draw?

The world of soccer is about to witness something unprecedented: FIFA Peace Prize — a new accolade launched this November by FIFA — will be awarded for the first time during the draw for the 2026 World Cup in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The moment promises to add an unexpected layer of gravity to a night usually driven by chance and competition. What it represents will soon be clear, but its timing is no accident.

The first recipient will be revealed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino — though the governing body has not yet confirmed who that will be. This award adds an extra layer of symbolism to what is already a historic event.

Advertisement

What is the FIFA Peace Prize and why did FIFA decide to create it?

The FIFA Peace Prize was announced on 5 November 2025 by FIFA as a new, annual award designed to honour individuals who have performed “exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace”, helping to unite people across the globe.

Advertisement

Under the formal title “FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World”, the award seeks to reflect the promise as a universal bridge between cultures, an extension of FIFA’s motto that the game can bring hope, joy and unity beyond borders.

Advertisement

At its core, the prize is rooted in symbolic value rather than athletic achievement. It is not about goals, trophies, or titles, but about the way soccer can help bridge divides across cultures, borders and conflicts.

FIFA has framed the award as a recognition made on behalf of the global community, positioning the sport as a shared language capable of inspiring hope, solidarity and dialogue in spaces where those qualities are often missing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why will the FIFA Peace Prize be awarded at the 2026 World Cup draw?

The decision to unveil the Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw is far from accidental. The draw is one of FIFA’s most visible global events, watched by millions and followed closely by federations, media and fans across every continent.

By attaching the debut of the award to this moment, FIFA places the message of peace alongside the ritual that officially sets the tournament in motion. It transforms a night traditionally dominated by groups and fixtures into a stage for something more symbolic.

Advertisement

The choice also reflects an effort to position soccer as a platform for global reflection at a time when international tensions remain part of the broader landscape surrounding major sporting events.

Advertisement

How will the FIFA Peace Prize be decided?

While FIFA has outlined the spirit of the Peace Prize, many practical details remain undefined. The organization has not fully disclosed how nominations will work, who will sit on the decision-making body, or which benchmarks will be used to evaluate a candidate’s impact.

Advertisement

As with any new global distinction, the first edition will be closely scrutinized. The debut recipient is expected to set the tone for what the prize truly represents — whether it becomes a lasting and respected honor, or remains mostly symbolic.

The lack of transparency surrounding the selection process has already sparked discussion within the soccer world, highlighting the fine line FIFA will need to navigate between gesture, credibility and genuine impact.

Advertisement