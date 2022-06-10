Mauricio Pochettino faces the sack after only 18 months in charge at Paris Saint-Germain, with the club looking to replace him with Zinedine Zidane. Here, find out what the Frenchman is expected to get in Paris, that he didn't get at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid player and manager, is expected to become the next head coach of Paris Saint-Germain. As per French media outlets like RMC Sport and Telefoot, the Frenchman and PSG are close to reaching an agreement that will become public in the coming days.

Mauricio Pochettino's time in Paris is coming to a close. It's no longer a question of whether or when former France manager Zinédine Zidane would take over as head coach of Paris Saint-Germain after an agreement between the club and Zidane's agents.

This season's success in France hasn't convinced the Parc des Princes' club to keep the former Tottenham boss. The Red-and-Blues won the French Cup, the French Super Cup, and the Ligue 1 title, but those three achievements will not be enough to maintain Pochettino in his current position.

What is PSG's bid to Zidane?

An article from the Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo said that Zidane is set to succeed Mauricio Pochettino as manager of Paris Saint-Germain, According to the source, the 49-year-old Los Blancos legend is flying to Qatar to meet with the owners and settle the remaining terms of the agreement with them.

In addition, Madrid-based outlet Marca reports that Real Madrid and the Frenchman's relationship is now in a precarious position. They suggest that the manager, who is now a free agent, views this possibility as a way to continue to build his coaching credentials.

Kylian Mbappe's contract extension apparently has nothing to do with Zidane's possible arrival at Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians may be able to entice the three-time Champions League champion with a cash package and the opportunity to take leadership of a project.

The Qatari owners are said to prefer Zidane above other contenders. He is alleged to have been unable to join PSG because of his previous ties to Marseille and Real Madrid. However, the relationship between him and Real Madrid has become tense.

Maca go on to claim that since Zidane's departure from Real Madrid last summer, there has been a noticeable rift between the two parties. When Carlo Ancelotti sent him a message, the 49-year-old didn't respond or contact him in any way throughout the season.