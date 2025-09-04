What result do Colombia need to qualify for the 2026 World Cup today, September 4?

Colombia is one of the teams eagerly anticipated at the 2026 World Cup in North America. This enthusiasm is not only due to its growing fan base in the region but also because of the presence of one of the world’s current top footballers, Luis Diaz. Now showcasing his talents at Bayern Munich, “El Guajiro” is expected to lead Colombia to a strong performance against Bolivia.

The upcoming match won’t be an easy one. Bolivia is vying for a spot through the playoffs, and this encounter could be pivotal for their campaign. Meanwhile, Colombia aims to secure direct qualification and avoid the playoff route, setting the stage for an intense clash in Barranquilla.

Despite Bolivia’s need to win, especially as they play their final game in El Alto, where the altitude surpasses 4,000 meters above sea level, Colombia is determined not to falter in front of their home supporters. If Bolivia manages to pull off a surprise win and Venezuela fails to secure a victory against Argentina, the last round of the World Cup Qualifiers promises to be a thrilling climax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the flip side, Colombians are keen for their national team to clinch a spot in the 2026 World Cup. They know that a loss is not an option to secure tournament participation, and the team could become reliant on other results.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What result do Colombia need to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Colombia must win to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup. A victory would eliminate reliance on other results to finalize their ticket to the North American tournament. However, any other outcome complicates matters for Nestor Lorenzo’s squad.

Advertisement

see also FIFA announces steps for 2026 World Cup tickets: How much will they cost and what do fans need to apply?

If Colombia draws against Bolivia, they would need Argentina to defeat Venezuela, as a Venezuelan win or draw against Lionel Messi’s team would force Colombia to win in the last round against them.

Advertisement

If Bolivia win, Colombia will hope for a favorable result from Argentina vs Venezuela. A Venezuelan win or tie might prevent Colombia from securing even a playoff berth, leaving the team vulnerable to elimination, pending other final-round outcomes.

Colombia’s predicted lineup vs. Bolivia

With qualification at stake, Colombia is expected to field their best lineup. Diaz will spearhead the attack alongside James Rodriguez, while Richard Rios might start in the midfield, adding strength to the South American team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colombia’s probably starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Camilo Vargas

Defenders: Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, John Lucumi and Johan Mojica

Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, John Arias and James Rodriguez

Forwards: Luis Diaz and John Cordoba

SurveyCan Colombia secure his spot against Bolivia? Can Colombia secure his spot against Bolivia? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE